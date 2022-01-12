Burnet County Clerk’s Office awarded 5 stars; VetRide gets $50,000 donation

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Burnet County Clerk’s office received the 2021 Five Star Service Award for excellence in the vital statistics registration process from the Texas Department of State Health Services. County Clerk Janet Parker presented the award certificate to staff during the Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, Jan. 11.

“I’m so proud of my staff,” Parker said during the meeting.

Vital statistics registration process encompasses the duties of filing county birth and death records with the state.

More than 200 vital statistics offices and local registrars are considered for the state award each year. To qualify, offices must meet state criteria, which include attending in-person training, submitting annual self-assessments to the state department, and providing exemplary customer service.

“This is (our) first year to ever receive this award,” Parker said. “(My staff members) have done an awesome job providing customer service filing birth and death records in Burnet County.”

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The Commissioners Court accepted a $50,000 donation for the Burnet County VetRide program from the estate of resident Stella E. Pelej.

“We have about three vehicles that have some major repairs needed, so it’s come at a perfect time for us,” said program representative Sophie McCoy during the meeting. “(Pelej) had actually been giving monthly donations to VetRide for quite some time, but, of course, I had no idea that we were part of her estate.”

The VetRide program provides transportation to local veterans and their families to appointments and more. Program information is available on the Burnet VSO webpage.

Commissioners also set April 23 as the tentative date for a spring BOPATE collection, where county residents can drop off batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze, tires, and electronics for proper disposal.

Additional details on the countywide event will be posted on the county website when available.

