Big Pink Bus offering free mammograms Feb. 2 at Marble Falls clinic

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Big Pink Bus is making a stop in Marble Falls to offer free mammograms to those who meet the criteria. Courtesy photo

Women who need a mammogram but either can’t afford one or don’t have insurance coverage for it are encouraged to make an appointment with the Big Pink Bus from 9:20 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Lone Star Circle of Care clinic, 802 Avenue J in Marble Falls.

Spots are limited, so call 844-746-5287 as soon as possible.

The bus is coming to Marble Falls through the efforts of the Austin Area Research Organization and ARRO member Donna Klaeger.

“Basically, this is for people who have financial needs,” she said.

She compared the Big Pink Bus services to another important bus — the Seton Care-A-Van — which helps children whose families have little to no health insurance.

The Big Pink Bus offers mammograms to women who:

are 40 years and older

are uninsured or have coverage from the Medical Access Program, MAP Basic, or select commercial insurance

haven’t had a mammogram in a year

aren’t pregnant or breastfeeding

are not experiencing breast issues such as lumps, discharge, or pain

can independently walk up and down stairs

An organization or business wanting to host the bus at their location should email Klaeger at dklaeger@gmail.com.

jfierro@thepicayune.com