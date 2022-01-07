Burnet County judge candidates to meet in Q&A forum Jan. 11

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The two candidates for the Republican nomination for Burnet County judge, incumbent James Oakley (left) and challenger Doak Field, will answer audience questions in a forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the Reed Building, 402 E. Jackson in Burnet. Tickets are $10 and include a spaghetti dinner. Courtesy photos

The two candidates for the Republican nomination for Burnet County judge will meet in a debate-like forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the Reed Building, 402 E. Jackson in Burnet. Cost to attend is $10 per person. The event includes a spaghetti dinner cooked by volunteers with the Burnet County GOP.

“We had so much interest in this event, we had to move it to a bigger venue,” said Kara Chasteen, Burnet County Republican Party president.

Incumbent County Judge James Oakley and challenger Doak Field will have two minutes each to introduce themselves to the audience, which is expected to be about 90 people. They will then begin answering audience questions, which must be submitted in advance.

Attendees can submit questions on a card as they enter the event. The cards will be put in a box and pulled out one by one to present to the candidates, who will be given about a minute each to answer.

“If anyone has additional questions, they can stay after and talk to the candidates individually,” Chasteen said. “It’s not guaranteed all the questions submitted will be asked. We won’t have time.”

The event is the quarterly meeting of the Burnet County Republican Party, which normally features a speaker. It is one of several candidate forums that Burnet County Republicans have planned prior to the March 1 primary election.

At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, the Burnet County Republican Women’s club will host the two candidates for county clerk and the candidates for Senate District 24 (or their representatives). Tickets are $15 a person. Both events are open to the public, but attendees will have to purchase tickets, which are available online.

Running for Burnet County clerk, which is an open seat, are Vicinta Stafford and Sara Ann Luther.

Senate District 24 candidates are Pete Flores, Raul Reyes Jr., and Lamar Lewis.

A forum in February will feature the county court-at law and state representative candidates. Details to come.

An all-county public forum is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. All contested county races will be represented. This forum is free.

Tickets for the Burnet County judge forum are available online. Reservations are encouraged as the event is expected to sell out.

