Burnet County animal control investigating case of abandoned puppies

14 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Abandoned puppies on CR 135

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office animal control unit is seeking information regarding a person or persons who ‘dumped’ several puppies along CR 135 on Sunday, Dec. 19. Courtesy photo

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who abandoned six puppies on CR 135 on Sunday, Dec. 19.

According to a social media post, the office’s Animal Control Unit was alerted to the incident, which occurred at about 5:40 p.m. that day. A resident reported seeing a white SUV stop near their home. When the individual went out to check on the vehicle, the driver took off in it.

The resident found the six puppies abandoned along the side of the road.

The person or persons involved could face animal cruelty charges.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the vehicle is asked to call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080. Tips can also be made through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-866-756-8477.

DailyTrib.com

