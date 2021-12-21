Doak Field files for Republic nomination for Burnet County judge

Burnet County resident Doak Field announced he is seeking the Republican Party nomination for county judge in the March 1, 2022, primary election. Photo courtesy of Doak Field

Doak Field, a Burnet County native who draws on his years of leadership in sports, business, and community organization, has announced he is seeking the Burnet County Republican Party nomination for the county judge position in the March 1, 2022, primary election. He faces incumbent James Oakley.

“I am not a politician and have no desire to be one,” Field stated in a media release. “However, I do love Burnet County, and I am ready to serve all people of Burnet County. I believe I am uniquely qualified to provide the leadership, professionalism, decision making, fiscal responsibility, and dependability Burnet County desires.”

After 30 years in the telecom/cable industry working at companies such as Time Warner and Comcast, Field retired and returned to Burnet County. During his three decades in the telecom/cable industry, Field become the vice president of sales for fiber optic expansion into metropolitan office buildings and rural cell towers for the wireless industry. During his time in business, Field managed more than 120 employees, handled hiring, training, compensation, and budgeting for all areas of the business-class fiber optic division.

He attributed his ability to work with others among one of his strongest qualifications for county judge as well as leadership, professionalism, and fiscal responsibility.

Field grew up on a small ranch in the Lake Victor community. He went through the Burnet school system, graduating in 1977 from Burnet High School. As a member of the Burnet football team, Field garnered a lot of attention from several universities but, ultimately, chose Baylor University in Waco.

As a Baylor Bear, Field received a number of awards with the help of those around them. His teammates even selected him as the captain of the 1980 (then)-Southwest Conference champion squad. He went on to graduate from Baylor with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Following college, Field was drafted into the National Football League in 1981 and played for a number of years in both the NFL with the St. Louis Cardinals and the former United States Football League.

“After several injuries, I finally got the hint that God had other plans for me,” Field stated. He retired from professional football in 1985 but took his teamwork and ability to lead in “ultra-competitive environments” to the corporate world.

Outside of his corporate roles, Field became an active member of the community, particularly when he and his family settled in Boerne. He served as a Sunday school teacher, Emmaus leader youth coach and mentor, and in a variety of leadership roles in several Kendall County nonprofits.

“I was a multi-year director of the Boerne Bergesfest organization and am a past president of the Kendall County Centurions that has raised nearly $1 million since its inception for Kendall County needy organizations,” Field added.

He also has a number of honors, including Burnet County Honor Citizen in 1981, Baylor “B” Association Legend in 2010, and Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Hall of Honor recipient in 2016.

Field is married to Karan, his wife of 34 years, whom he met while attending Baylor University. The couple have three grown children: Caroline of Sausalito, California, Katie of Hong Kong, and Doak III of Lake Victor. They have three grandsons and are members of Highland Lakes United Methodist Church.

“The current direction of our county is uncertain, but Burnet County can control and improve certain aspects with sound, conservative and proven team leadership,” Field stated. “I believe my multiple years of leadership, corporate management, and structured team building at multiple levels will benefit Burnet County. I believe together we can take Burnet County to new heights during what promises to be very challenging times.”

