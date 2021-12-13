ANNOUNCEMENTS: 90th birthday celebration

Support Community Press

90th birthday celebration

1 day ago | DailyTrib.com

Donald Graves will be celebrating his 90th birthday on December 17th. 

Mr. Graves is a graduate of Norfolk High School. After graduating from high school, Mr. Graves enlisted in the Navy along with his two brothers, Dwayne and Everett. He served for four years. 

Donald met and married his wife, Joan, in 1953. Don and Joan had three daughters while they lived in Norfolk. He worked at Norfolk Printing Company for 35 years.

From there, they moved to Marble Falls, Texas, where he went to work for the United States Postal Service and built three houses in his spare time. He now resides in Commerce, Texas, with his wife of 68 years.

If you would like to send a card to help celebrate his 90th birthday, please address them to:

Donald Graves

101A Maple Street

Commerce, TX 75428

