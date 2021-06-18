Five women win $8,100 in Service League scholarships

Five women were awarded scholarships by the Highland Lakes Service League: Sara Te, Rachel Young, Nicole Floyd, Deanna-Marie Gonzales, and Autumn Foerster-Clakley. The league's scholarship chairwoman is Pam Rodgers. Courtesy photos

Five women recently received $8,100 in scholarships from the Highland Lakes Service League to grow in their professions. They are Autumn Foerster-Clakley, Nicole Floyd, Deanna-Marie Gonzales, Sara Te, and Rachel Young.

To be considered for the scholarship, women must live in either Burnet County or Llano County and plan to remain in the area to work in their chosen fields. The Service League’s scholarship mission is to meet the workforce needs of the area.

“The reason why I selected my Bachelor of Science in nursing is because I love to take care of others and I want to further my education in order to serve my community the best way I can,” said scholarship recipient Young.

Scholarship funds were raised from the 2019 Chuckwagon Chow Down and Silent Auction and the 2021 Ladies Only Golf Tournament.

The Highland Lakes Service League is a nonprofit organization comprised of women of all ages and backgrounds who share the belief “Together, We Can Do More!” Members serve the community by providing support for agencies through volunteering and awarding grants in addition to offering scholarships.

