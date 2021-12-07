MFISD Angel Tree program seeks gift givers

Angel Tree tags at Numinous Coffee Roasters, 715 RR 1431 in Marble Falls. Angel Tree tags can also be found at First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive. Courtesy photo by Alex Payson

Buy a gift and spread Christmas joy this year by participating in the Marble Falls Independent School District’s Angel Tree program. Those interested in buying a holiday gift for a student in need should contact Kaitlin Puckett, district social worker, at 830-798-3695 or kpuckett@mfisd.txed.net by Dec. 10.

“We are blessed to have so many individuals and groups willing to help,” Puckett wrote in a statement to DailyTrib.com.

For over 15 years, the district has organized an Angel Tree program dedicated to providing students in prekindergarten through 12th grade a Christmas gift, explained Executive Director of Instructional Services Yarda Leflet. This year, more than 280 students are enrolled, with each having received a referral from a campus counselor to be eligible.

“We expect to do more outreach and for the program to grow even more next year,” Leflet said in a statement.

Gift givers will be paired with a student by Puckett, who will also provide a brief description of what kind of gift the student would like to receive. Participants can also pick up Angel tags at participating organizations and churches, such as First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive, and Numinous Coffee Roasters, 715 RR 1431 in Marble Falls.

Puckett will provide gift delivery details to each participant working with her directly. Those who pick up an Angel tag from a participating church or organization should follow delivery instructions provided on each tag.

The goal is to have a gift lined up for each student by Dec. 10, with gifts being delivered before school is let out for holiday break on Dec. 17, Puckett said. If needed, the Highland Lakes Crisis Network and several other churches and organizations have committed to aid in gift delivery after the Dec. 17 deadline.

“We are confident that if we have a need come in after that time, we will be able to call on various community groups and churches to assist us,” Puckett wrote.

Those interested in aiding the program but preferring not to buy a gift can make monetary donations by contacting Stephanie Barry at 830-798-3519 or sbarry@mfisd.txed.net.

