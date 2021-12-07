Horseshoe Bay residents raising money for gift cards for first responders

Horseshoe Bay residents are raising money to purchase gift cards for about 90 first responders who work in the area, including Police Chief Rocky Wardlow (left), Capt. Steve Boyd, Investigator Bill Pond, and Assistant Police Chief Jason Graham. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

This year has been especially tough on first responders, who organized COVID-19 testing sites and helped residents through the massive winter storm in February, said Dick Nelson of Horseshoe Bay. Nelson and fellow resident Andy Thurman are once again organizing a fund drive to provide gift cards to the around 90 first responders in the area.

“Mayor Cynthia Clinesmith sent a note stating we need to show our gratefulness and thankfulness for everything they do,” Nelson said. “Without a question of a doubt, they just take care of us.”

To help, write a check payable to Bayside Fresh Market and bring it to Horseshoe Bay City Hall, 1 Community Drive, by Saturday, Dec. 18. Thurman and Nelson will use the money to purchase gift cards from the store and present them, along with a list of donors, to the first responders. Each will be given an equal amount based on the total amount donated.

People can give as much as they’re led to, and the amount of their donation will not be disclosed, Nelson said, adding that residents look forward to participating in the fundraiser and have already contacted him about when they could make their contribution.

“The graciousness of the community and the response we get is always fabulous,” he said. “We take care of the people who take care of us.”

