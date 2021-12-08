Granite Mesa drive-through Christmas lights display opens Dec. 11

Showing off trees they built from wood pallets are members of the therapy team at Granite Mesa Health Center in Marble Falls: Lonnie Woosley (left), Lori Anderson, Tammie Fisher, Amanda Mora, and Julie Bergstrom. Residents at the nursing and physical rehabilitation facility helped paint them. Staff photos by Suzanne Freeman

Drive through the Lights Spectacular at Granite Mesa Health Center, 1401 Max Copeland Drive in Marble Falls, for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate. For the first time, management teams and residents at the nursing home and rehabilitation center are lighting up its grounds for the holidays. Displays circling the facility will be open to the public from Dec. 11 through the season.

Holiday light peepers driving through from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, both Saturdays, will receive a ticket at the entrance. At the exit, drivers should turn in half of the ticket to enter them into a pool for the gift certificate. The drawing is Dec. 20.

“Each management team is in charge of a different theme for the displays,” said Betty McGuffey, the marketing agent for Granite Mesa. “This is a great way for people to get to know who we are, what we do, and where we are.”

Granite Mesa Health Center Housekeeping Supervisor Naemi Torres and granddaughter Madisyn Bailey, 8, decorate in preparation of the facility’s drive-through Lights Spectacular opening Dec. 11.

Residents helped paint the displays, some of which are made from wood pallets. Husbands, sons, brothers-in-law, and even children and grandchildren of staff gathered recently to erect elaborate displays and string lights.

“The patients did all the painting,” McGuffey said. “And the residents will be able to look outside and see what’s going on. This is for them, too. They will be able to come outside and enjoy it, too.”

The lights will be on throughout the holidays, but tickets for a chance to win the gift certificate will only be given out Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. To view the displays, drive up to the entrance of Granite Mesa and circle around the building counter-clockwise.

