Brothers Bakery in Marble Falls reopens
Brothers Bakery has reopened its storefront to the public. Hungry guests can order homemade bread, pastries, soups, and more for takeout from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fridays at the bakery, 519 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.
Owner Ryan Malamud first opened the bakery in 2002, offering locals a selection of baked goods, soups, and other dishes. However, the storefront was closed to the public in 2013 after Malamud decided to pursue a wholesale business with a several restaurants, including Grand Central Cafe in Kingsland, and host booths at a variety of popup markets across the Highland Lakes.
Reopening Brothers Bakery to the public has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic started but was pushed back as a result.
“I was going to open up again about two years ago, but then we had the pandemic,” Malamud explained. “We’re reopening limitedly now.”
Although only open one day a week now, Malamud is considering extending hours in the future depending on business demands.
For more information, updates, and Friday menus, visit the Brothers Bakery Facebook page.
