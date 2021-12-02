Brothers Bakery in Marble Falls reopens

After nine years of running a wholesale and popup market business, the owner of Brothers Bakery has reopened to the public. Operating hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays at the bakery, 519 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Brothers Bakery has reopened its storefront to the public. Hungry guests can order homemade bread, pastries, soups, and more for takeout from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fridays at the bakery, 519 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.

Owner Ryan Malamud first opened the bakery in 2002, offering locals a selection of baked goods, soups, and other dishes. However, the storefront was closed to the public in 2013 after Malamud decided to pursue a wholesale business with a several restaurants, including Grand Central Cafe in Kingsland, and host booths at a variety of popup markets across the Highland Lakes.

Reopening Brothers Bakery to the public has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic started but was pushed back as a result.

“I was going to open up again about two years ago, but then we had the pandemic,” Malamud explained. “We’re reopening limitedly now.”

Although only open one day a week now, Malamud is considering extending hours in the future depending on business demands.

For more information, updates, and Friday menus, visit the Brothers Bakery Facebook page.

