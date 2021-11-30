Barbara Ellen Rathke, 83, of Kingsland passed away Nov. 27, 2021

Barbara Ellen Rathke passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Kingsland, Texas, at the age of 83. She was born on Nov. 29, 1937, in Galveston to James and Angeline Coonrod.

She grew up in Houston and, although an only child, was raised with family living on the same street. Her cousins were like siblings to her, especially Joann, Josephine, and Vincent “Bubba,” to whom she remained very close her whole life.

After graduating from Lamar High School in 1956, Barbara moved to Fredericksburg, where she later met and married Calvin Rathke in 1969. They were married for 52 years and were members of Couples Bowling Leagues, The German Club, and many other organizations with which they danced. Barbara also volunteered for the Animal Welfare Society. They spent the majority of their marriage in Kerrville and, together, raised four children: Michael, David, Jamy, and Christine.

Employed by the VA hospital from 1969 to 1996, Barbara then worked for Starlite Recovery Center a short time before retiring. She and Calvin purchased a waterfront lot at Lake Buchanan in 1982, where they built and eventually relocated to full-time in 2002. Since then, they enjoyed gardening, bird-watching, entertaining family and friends, and fishing right off the wall in front of their beautiful home.

She is survived by her husband, all of her children, five grandchildren (Jennifer, Jeanette, Joann, Calan, and Kate), and eight great-grandchildren.

Cooking was her passion, and she loved sharing recipes with family and friends, including her famous lemon meringue pie! She often reminisced about childhood memories, passing down stories to her children and grandchildren. The last years of her life were spent with those she loved most, and she will be dearly missed while resting in peace.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Bluffton Cemetery with Richard Vandeventer officiating.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.