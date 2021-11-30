Norma Jean Aston, 87, passed away Nov. 28, 2021

Norma Jean Aston, 87, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Bluffton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hill Country Memorial Hospice in Fredericksburg.

Norma Jean Thorpe was born on Oct. 24, 1934, in Forsan, Texas, the youngest child of four, to Ewing Boyd Thorpe and Robbie Ethel Corder Thorpe. She married Douglas Harold Aston in 1954 and ultimately settled in Buchanan Dam in 1968.

Jean was employed at Burnet Elementary for 25 years, specializing as a remedial reading aid. She spent many years serving the Church of Christ, visiting the sick and bereaved almost always with a pie or cake in her hands.

Jean (Miss Norma to many) touched many with her big smile, hugs, and caring soul.

The family is grateful to The Villages of Windcrest and Hill Country Memorial Hospice for the care and compassion Miss Norma received while under their care.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, brother Don Thorpe, sister Dorlores Pierce, and her husband of 60 years, Douglas Harold Aston Sr.

Survivors include daughter Neshia Aston Brown and husband Steven D. Brown of Atascadero, California; son Douglas Aston Jr. of Austin; grandson Stuart Aston Brown of Frankfort, Kentucky; and brother Jack Thorpe of Lampasas.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.