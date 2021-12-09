Marion Taylor Browning, 90, passed away Dec. 5, 2021

Marion Taylor “Buddy” Browning, 90 of Lebo, Kansas, passed away December 5, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born January 4, 1931, to Walter T. and May Belle Browning in Kansas City, Missouri.

As a young child he fell in love with horses — racing, raising, training, and showing them throughout his life. Buddy loved to hunt and fish, enjoying many hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. He retired after 30 years with IBEW Electrical Union of Austin.

Buddy married Agnes Geraldine Cox (Gerry) on November 7, 1953, in Kansas City, Missouri, and they shared 68 years of marriage together.

He is survived by his wife, Gerry, of the home; five daughters, Sue (David) Jordan of Round Mountain, Terry Brooks of Houston, Tonya (Ray) Dow-Zachrel of Lebo, Kansas, Geri (Hunter) Fugate of Emporia, Kansas, and Tammy (Jon) Drosche of Goldthwaite; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather Les Ramsey; sisters Shirley Dean Browning and Donna Sue Sloan; brother-in-law Dorvan Sloan; sons-in-law Larry Brooks and David Dow; and great-grandsons Jackson Wade Dow and Jett Wade Dow.

Buddy and Gerry enjoyed many years together in Round Mountain, inviting all who came by to enjoy time with their horses and share a meal with them. He designed and built barbecue/smokers and was known for his excellent grilling skills.

After retiring, Buddy and Gerry enjoyed extensive traveling and later purchased a farm outside of Fort Scott, Kansas, making many new friends within the community. They sold the farm and moved to Lebo in 2012, spending Buddy’s remaining years with family, good friends, and fishing.

Buddy was a faithful family man, a member of Lebo Baptist Church, and he will be greatly missed. A private family celebration of life will be at a later date.