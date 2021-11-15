Support Community Press

Marble Falls Christmas parade rescheduled

Marble Falls Christmas Light-Up Parade

The annual Marble Falls Christmas Light-Up Parade will roll at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, a day after originally scheduled due to the Marble Falls High School football playoff game Friday night. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Marble Falls Christmas Light-Up Parade has been rescheduled to Saturday, Nov. 20, because of the Marble Falls High School football playoff game Friday night in San Antonio. The parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.

The move was made so the Marble Falls marching band, Starlettes dance team, and cheerleaders could participate in the parade.

Parade lineup begins at 4:30 p.m.; judging is at 5:30 p.m.

The postponement does not affect the opening of the Walkway of Lights display and Winter Ice Skating Rink, which still happen Friday.

Go to the Visit Marble Falls website for more information on the city’s Christmas events. 

For more Highland Lakes Christmas happenings, visit the Christmas Lights Guide at 101HighlandLakes.com.

