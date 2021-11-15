Marble Falls Christmas parade rescheduled

The annual Marble Falls Christmas Light-Up Parade will roll at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, a day after originally scheduled due to the Marble Falls High School football playoff game Friday night. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Marble Falls Christmas Light-Up Parade has been rescheduled to Saturday, Nov. 20, because of the Marble Falls High School football playoff game Friday night in San Antonio. The parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.

The move was made so the Marble Falls marching band, Starlettes dance team, and cheerleaders could participate in the parade.

Parade lineup begins at 4:30 p.m.; judging is at 5:30 p.m.

The postponement does not affect the opening of the Walkway of Lights display and Winter Ice Skating Rink, which still happen Friday.

