VFW Fall Festival Fundraiser Nov. 20 with food, games, and live music

5 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 of Marble Falls is throwing open its doors to the entire community on Saturday, Nov. 20, for its Fall Festival Fundraiser. The family-friendly event begins at 11 a.m. at the post, 1001 Veterans Ave.

VFW members and auxiliary will serve plates of fresh-cooked sausage wraps, potato salad, and beans for $8 each. Adult beverages and non-alcoholic drinks also will be available for purchase. All proceeds go directly to the VFW.

The event includes live music by country artist Wake Eastman, a silent auction, door prize drawings, a Show & Shine auto show, and fall-themed games such as chicken bingo and dart turkey shoot, where players will try to hit the bull’s-eye for a Thanksgiving turkey to take home. 

Representatives from Atkins Pharmacy will administer flu and COVID-19 vaccinations during the event. Also at the festival will be the We Are Blood bloodmobile for donations and Living Love Animal Rescue for adoptions.

For more information, visit the Marble Falls VFW Facebook page or call the post at 830-693-2261. 

