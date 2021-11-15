Support Community Press

Free community Thanksgiving meals

4 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Enjoy one of several free community Thanksgiving meals hosted by Highland Lakes churches and organizations. Whether meals are available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery depends on each location. 

Saturday, Nov. 20 

Feast of Thanksgiving with Joseph’s Food Pantry 

TIME: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals

Plates of turkey and traditional sides served for both dine-in and takeout. Attendees also will receive groceries to take home. Event includes praise and worship music by the Smoking for Jesus Ministry. 

Call 830-220-2344 or visit the Joseph’s Food Pantry website for more information. 

Mission Outreach at St. Frederick’s Baptist Church 

TIME: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 

WHERE: 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls 

Thanksgiving meals with all of the fixings available for takeout only.

For more information, call 830-693-4499 or visit the church’s Facebook page.

Wednesday, Nov. 24 

Burnet Police Department’s second annual turkey dinner 

TIME: 3-6 p.m. 

WHERE: Burnet police station, 2000 S. Water St. 

Traditional Thanksgiving meal available for drive-through pickup. Those in need of meal delivery should call 512-756-6404 no later than Nov. 23. 

For more information, visit the Burnet Police Department’s Facebook page

Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day)

Vanderveer Street Church of Christ community meal

TIME: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

WHERE: 102 S. Vanderveer St. in Burnet 

Everyone is welcome at this free meal. Both dine-in and takeout are available. Those in need of delivery who live in Burnet may call Teresa Griggs at 830-385-6228. 

The meal is provided in collaboration with other churches and organizations in Burnet and Kingsland. 

Visit the church website to learn more. 

If your organization is hosting a free community Thanksgiving meal, email editor@thepicayune.com to be added to the list.

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

