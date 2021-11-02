Donate food for free admission to Marble Falls football game Nov. 5

Get free admission to the Marble Falls Mustangs football game Friday, Nov. 5, with a donation to the Marble Falls High School National Honor Society food drive. Donations can be dropped off at the gate at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive, before the game begins at 7:30 p.m.

“Our hope is to create meals to deliver for Thanksgiving and/or Christmas for families in need, including our homeless families,” said Mihaela Hammond, advisor for the high school’s Honor Society chapter, in a statement.

Canned veggies and fruits and bags or boxes of stuffing and rice will be accepted. Monetary donations are also welcome. Donations will go to the Highland Lakes Crisis Network.

The Mustangs play the Austin Crockett Cougars.

For more information on the Marble Falls National Honors Society chapter, visit the Marble Falls Independent School District website.

