Marble Falls Arbor Day planting Nov. 10

Four cedar elms, one live oak, and one burr oak will be planted at The Greens Soccer Complex, 1100 Sixth St. in Marble Falls, at 9 a.m. Nov. 10 in celebration of Arbor Day.

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department staff and other city officials will observe the national holiday by the planting trees. The event is free and open to the public.

Mayor Richard Westerman will read a proclamation before the tree planting.

The United States has been celebrating Arbor Day since the mid-1800s, although it was not nationally recognized until the 1970s. The holiday is usually observed in late April, but various states observe it at different times throughout the year depending on the best times to plant.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-798-6250.

