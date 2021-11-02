COVID-19 booster and second shot clinic in Burnet on Nov. 19

The city of Burnet, Burnet County, and Seton Ascension Highland Lakes are hosting a COVID-19 second shot and booster clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 19, at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. The Moderna vaccine will be administered and is only available to ages 18 and older.

Registration for 200 slots is online.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released recommendations for booster shots for those who have already received the full complement of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. Those eligible are 65 years and older; 18 years and older who live in a long-term care setting; 18 years and older who have an underlying medical condition; or 18 years and older who work or live in a high-risk setting.

Those individuals should wait at least six months after their second shot of either vaccine before getting a booster.

For those who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine, the CDC recommends everyone 18 years or older get a booster at least two months after initial vaccination.

The CDC says it is safe for people to receive any of the three COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States for their booster regardless of what vaccine they initially got.

For more information on boosters, visit the CDC’s webpage or talk to your healthcare provider. For more more information on the Nov. 19 clinic, call 512-715-3214 or email COVID@cityofburnet.com.

editor@thepicayune.com