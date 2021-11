Brandon Lee Alman, 37, passed away Oct. 21, 2021

Brandon Lee Alman, 37, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021. He was born July 20, 1984, to Edward and Brenda Alman in Austin, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Alman, both sets of grandparents, one aunt, and two uncles.

He is survived by his mother, Brenda Alman; brothers, Eddie and Chase Alman; and sister, Sunny May Alman. He has many surviving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Last but not least, his many friends, too numerous to list.

Brandon was a graduate of Burnet High School. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.

He was a very kind and generous man and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.