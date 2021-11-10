Phillip Lance Harvey died Nov. 4, 2021

Phillip Lance Harvey died peacefully in his home with his wife, Karen, by his side on November 4, 2021, from complications due to the rejection of his transplanted lungs. He received his transplant on April 6, 2013, and spent the next 8½ years living life to its fullest.

Phil was born on January 20, 1944, in Toppenish, Washington. His parents, Paul Samuel Harvey and Sarah Pearl Harvey, along with their seven children, moved to Port Townsend when Phil was a young child. His mother had one more child, a daughter, a few years later.

Phil graduated from Port Townsend High School in 1962. He went on to play football in college and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Central Washington State College in 1967.

Later that year, Phil joined the Army. After completing basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington, he was stationed at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, until his discharge in 1969.

Phil and Karen met in Seattle, Washington, and moved to Arizona, where they were married in 1980. Together, with their son, Kevin, they turned a 5-acre piece of desert into a mini-farm complete with five horses, a few goats, several dogs, and a couple of cats. Pure heaven for a couple of country kids!

In 1988, they moved to Port Townsend, where the two of them took on the task of building a 3,500-square-foot house. It took them two years and a lot of sweat and sore muscles along the way, but they both agreed those were some of the best years of their marriage.

An entrepreneur at heart, Phil opened his own dental laboratory, Lance Dental Lab, where he and Karen worked for many years. In 1994, Phil became a licensed denturist in Washington state and went on to open a successful practice, Best Impressions Denture Studio, in Port Hadlock. His dedication to excellence put new smiles on many patients.

In 2006, Phil and Karen moved to Maui, Hawaii, where he continued his dental practice until he retired in 2008.

Phil had a passion for history and studied the making of America. He was a student of the U.S. Constitution and often could be found in deep discussions, always sharing his knowledge with others.

Eager to make a difference, he threw his hat in the ring in 1986, making a run for the Arizona House of Representatives. It was not meant to be. After moving back to his hometown of Port Townsend, he gave politics another try and ran for Jefferson County commissioner in 1994. Defeat is never easy, but Karen admitted she was happy he did not win. Politics can be a tough game.

Throughout his career, Phil always took time to coach sports. He was actively involved with all of the sports his son, Kevin, played while growing up. Later on, Phil had the opportunity to be part of the coaching staff at Port Townsend High School and then at Chelan High School. Alongside his best friend, Darren Talley, they worked hard to be positive role models to the young men, mentoring them though their developing years.

Phil and Karen had the spirit of adventure. Throughout their 41½ years of marriage, they enjoyed living in Washington state, Arizona, Hawaii, Texas, and Israel. Phil loved sunsets and, together, over a glass of wine, they would enjoy reminiscing about all of the life adventures they had been blessed to experience.

During their time in Texas, they became a part of the Congregation Beth El family, always eager to learn and participate. Phil loved God. He was a man of integrity who genuinely cared about others. He was a faithful and loving husband and father.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Sarah Pearl Harvey; father, Paul Samuel Harvey; sister June Anderson; and brother Virgil See. Surviving immediate family are his wife, Karen Harvey, and son, Kevin Lindsay. Surviving siblings are brothers Larry See, Wayne Harvey, and Harold Harvey and sisters Nancy Harvey and Sherri Greenleaf.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the following: Congregation Beth El, bethelaustin.org, 8902 Mesa Drive Austin, TX 78759; Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org; Tunnel to Towers, t2t.org; or your favorite charity.

Arrangements by Austin Natural Funerals. A service is 11:15 a.m. Nov. 30 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road in San Antonio. Find a map, photos, and more at the link.