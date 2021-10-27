Gloria McGrath Sprinkel Adams, 78, passed away Sept. 25, 2021

Gloria “Sue” McGrath Sprinkel Adams died in the company of family after a lengthy struggle with Parkinson’s on September 25, 2021, at the age of 78.

Sue is survived by her husband, Tam Adams; son Mike Sprinkel; stepchildren, Rene Tausch, Mark Sprinkel, Sharon Mitchel, and Daniel Adams; sister, Angela Hooper; and brother, Dave McGrath.

She was preceded in death by son Shawn Sprinkel; her parents, Harry and Carolyn Mcgrath; and her first husband, Ros Sprinkel.

Sue was born on December 17, 1942, in Alexandria, Louisiana. She began high school at Fair Park in Shreveport, later graduating from Greenwood High School in 1960. She attended Business College and worked for a time at Barksdale Air Force Base, where she met her future husband.

She married Ros in 1965. The newlyweds moved from Shreveport and swept the nation west to east while in the Air Force. Together, they had two sons: Shawn and Mike.

In the 1970s, they moved back to her home in Louisiana to be with family and raise the boys. Later, she went back to school and earned a degree from Northwestern in nursing and then served as an R.N. in Shreveport.

Both later retired to Marble Falls, Texas. After Ros’ passing in 2003, she met and married Tam Adams in 2017 and continued to live in Central Texas until her death.

Sue loved to be in the presence of others and hear their stories. She enjoyed her friends and cherished the moments shared together. The consummate hostess, she always enjoyed entertaining friends and family in her home. An active and dedicated member of First United Methodist Church Marble Falls, she loved her Bible study group deeply and the work she was able to accomplish with her friends at Friends of Hospice.

All are welcome to participate and contribute stories and pictures to Sue’s online memorial. All of us would love to hear your best memories from so many wonderful decades spent with Sue.

Please check back for information on an in-person memorial to be held at First United Methodist-Marble Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation.

The family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at Brookdale assisted living in Georgetown who cared so beautifully from their hearts for our sweet mom and special friend and helper Gloria Escobar.