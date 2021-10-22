Marie Ribera Kinman passed away Oct. 13, 2021. She was born on Aug. 30, 1956.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Mary Ribera, and brother Pete Ribera.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Mike; daughter Melissa Whitaker, her husband, Corey, and their son, Lincoln, all of Marble Falls; daughter Mia Altum, her husband, Justin, and their daughter, Chelsea, all of Bastrop; son Mickey Kinman, his wife, Gabe, and their children, Ryan, Kyla, Graham, Clover, and Jonah, all of Marble Falls; brothers David Ribera Jr., Felix Ribera, Ricky Ribera and wife Margaret, Danny Ribera, Andy Ribera and wife Cathy, and Steve Ribera and wife Darenda; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.

A celebration of life is 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in the Westside Park Community Hall, 1704 Second St. in Marble Falls.