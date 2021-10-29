Burnet residents can apply to serve on police advisory board; deadline is Dec. 1

Burnet Police Chief Brian Lee on June 7 welcomed people to the open house of the department’s new facility, located at 2000 S. Water St. (U.S. 281 South) in Burnet. The Burnet Police Department is organizing a resident advisory board to provide feedback and guidance for the department. Applications for the board are due Monday, Nov. 1. File photo

The city of Burnet is inviting residents and business owners to help the police department craft policing strategies and priorities as part of a new advisory board. The application for one of eight to 10 spots on the Burnet Police Department Citizen Advisory Board can be found online. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1. Meetings will begin in January.

According to a description of the board on the city’s website, part of the role of the panel is to continue to foster and enhance relationships within the community that the department has already established.

It will serve as an advisory role for the chief and the department. As part of the board’s work, members will interact with police officers during the meetings. It’s an opportunity to learn about what the officers do and how they police. It also helps provide feedback to the department from the perspectives of residents and business owners.

Ultimately, it’s a chance for the department and officers to learn how they can better police the community.

“This is an exciting time for the department in taking this step, and we hope everyone will consider joining us as we work together to maintain a safe community in Burnet,” reads a city website post on the board.

Officials will notify those selected to serve on the panel.

Contact Chief Brian Lee at blee@cityofburnet.com with questions or for more information.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story and headline said the deadline to apply for the advisory board was Nov. 1. It is actually Dec. 1.

