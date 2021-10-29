GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 1

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

joint workshop with the Parks and Recreation Department discussing usage of city parks

approval of an ordinance awarding a contract for construction of three HOME Program single-family residences

city manager’s update on TxDOT projects

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 510 Highland Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on the board meeting schedule for fiscal year 2021-22

review assignments for the Planning and Zoning Comission

discuss drainage issues and review the water system

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on a first amendment to the performance agreement between the EDC and the Marble Falls Hotel Group LLC

discussion on conceptual designs for Phase 1B of the Park Development Plan

Thursday, Nov. 4

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com