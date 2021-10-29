GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 1
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- joint workshop with the Parks and Recreation Department discussing usage of city parks
- approval of an ordinance awarding a contract for construction of three HOME Program single-family residences
- city manager’s update on TxDOT projects
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 510 Highland Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion and possible action on the board meeting schedule for fiscal year 2021-22
- review assignments for the Planning and Zoning Comission
- discuss drainage issues and review the water system
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action on a first amendment to the performance agreement between the EDC and the Marble Falls Hotel Group LLC
- discussion on conceptual designs for Phase 1B of the Park Development Plan
Thursday, Nov. 4
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.