GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 1

7 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Marble Falls City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls 

On the agenda: 

  • joint workshop with the Parks and Recreation Department discussing usage of city parks 
  • approval of an ordinance awarding a contract for construction of three HOME Program single-family residences
  • city manager’s update on TxDOT projects 

Highland Haven Board of Alderman 

7 p.m. regular meeting 

City Hall, 510 Highland Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda: 

  • discussion and possible action on the board meeting schedule for fiscal year 2021-22 
  • review assignments for the Planning and Zoning Comission
  • discuss drainage issues and review the water system 

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. 

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda: 

  • discussion and possible action on a first amendment to the performance agreement between the EDC and the Marble Falls Hotel Group LLC 
  • discussion on conceptual designs for Phase 1B of the Park Development Plan

Thursday, Nov. 4

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

DailyTrib.com

