Former MFISD administrator Bill Rives receives Excellence in Education award

The Marble Falls Education Foundation presented Bill Rives, a former Marble Falls Independent School District administrator and beloved community member, the 2021 Excellence in Education award. Roughly 45 former colleagues, students, and residents gathered to celebrate Rives over breakfast Friday, Oct. 29, in the Marble Falls High School commons area, 2101 Mustang Drive.

The Education Foundation established the Excellence in Education award in 2017. The award recognizes the hard work and impact of notable members of the MFISD community.

“As you know, (Bill) has been a longtime stalwart in this community of service,” MFISD Superintendent Chris Allen said at the breakfast. “When we’re talking about what it means to lead and put roots in a community and stand for the things that pull us together, (we want our kids) to know that Bill is one of those people.”

Rives worked as a campus administrator in Marble Falls district from 1983 until his 2005 retirement. Since then, he has stayed active in the community by serving as chairman of the Bluebonnet Methodist Preschool at First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls, co-founding Highland Lakes Creative Arts, and volunteering with the Marble Falls Education Foundation among many other roles.

Rives attended the breakfast with his wife, Janey.

During the event, a group of Rives’ former colleagues gave a presentation while holding up cards spelling out his name. Each card served as a prompt for memories of ways Rives made learning and working fun, like flicking the lights on and off or saying “Who ordered the pizza?” before leaving classrooms to make students and staff members laugh. The presentation was led by Carrie Rice, former elementary school teacher.

“You know we primary school teachers can’t just stand up and talk,” Rice joked. “We have to have props and visuals, and we have to be constantly moving around.”

Other attendees included Tammy and Larry Berkman, both longtime educators within the district, Mayor Richard Westerman, MFISD School Board President Kevin Naumann, and board Trustee Mandy McCary.

