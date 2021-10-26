Comfort Food 4 Kids fundraiser Nov. 10

The Comfort Food 4 Kids fundraiser for the Phoenix Center is Nov. 10 at River City Grille in Marble Falls. File photo

Enjoy a chicken-fried steak dinner for a good cause during the Comfort Food 4 Kids fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 10 at River City Grille, 700 First St. in Marble Falls. All event proceeds go to the Phoenix Center, a local nonprofit that offers mental health services to children and their families.

Tickets are $10 each. The chicken-fried steak meals come with gravy, beans, mashed potatoes, and a homemade roll. Dine in or take out.

Purchase meal tickets on the Phoenix Center’s website. You also have the option to donate plates to area first responders or families in need. For each ticket donated, participants will be entered into a raffle for a Blackstone three-burner outdoor griddle.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

editor@thepicayune.com