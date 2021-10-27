Support Community Press

Tribute to HCCT’s Mike Rademaekers Nov. 13

14 mins ago
Mike Rademaekers

The Hill Country Community Theatre will celebrate the life of late Executive Director Mike Rademaekers during a tribute Nov. 13 at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. Courtesy photo

Join the Hill Country Community Theatre to celebrate the life and impact of Executive Director Mike Rademaekers, who died of complications from COVID-19 in August. The event, “Mike’s Way: A Tribute to Mike Rademaekers,” is 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. 

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance as space is limited. Call the box office at 830-798-8944. Light refreshments will be served. 

The tribute will include songs from shows directed by Rademaekers, skits, and personal stories about him.

Audience members are encouraged to donate to the Mike Rademaekers Talent Development Fund, which supports young and emerging performing arts talent in the area. Donations can currently be made online. 

For more information on upcoming events and shows, visit the Hill Country Community Theatre website. 

