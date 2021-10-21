Undefeated Flames face Concordia at home

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team seeks to remain undefeated as the Flames welcome Round Rock Concordia on Friday, Oct. 22. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team can’t let up on its intensity now, not after surviving a gauntlet of three district opponents intent on knocking the Flames from the ranks of the undefeated in Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools six-man football.

The Flames (6-0, 3-0 District 4, Division II) square off against Round Rock Concordia (2-5, 0-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls.

Flames head coach Stephen Shipley said this contest is an opportunity for everyone on the Faith squad. The goal is for the starters to build a solid lead and then turn the game over to the reserves.

“We want to get our backups a lot of reps,” he said. “Our goal is to get out of there by halftime to eliminate injuries, especially to our number ones. It’s a chance to give our twos and threes some playing time.”

In six-man football, if a team has a 45-point or more lead at halftime, the game is over.

Concordia lost to San Marcos Academy 76-0 in a contest that ended after the second quarter and also fell to Temple Holy Trinity 60-34. Faith defeated SMA 46-36 to give the Bears their first loss in district play and crushed Holy Trinity 72-22.

Shipley said he’s interested to see how well the Faith reserves can operate the offense and defense, respond to pressure on blitzes and long-yardage plays, and take care of the football.

He noted the big challenge during the season is getting all players equal repetitions, something with which most teams struggle.

“We have kids subbing in and out on offense and kids we need to see get in on defense,” Shipley said. “Some of our guys don’t play on the junior varsity. It’s a good chance to see and get them prepared for the playoffs.”

