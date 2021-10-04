Tough win against Bears fuels Flames

Faith Academy senior Cody Owens (5) blocked an extra point attempt by San Marcos Academy during the Flames' 46-36 win against the Bears on Oct. 1. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team faced plenty of difficulties in its 46-36 district win against San Marcos Academy on Oct. 1 at Britton Field. But head coach Stephen Shipley believes it will only help the Flames (5-0, 2-2 District 4, Division 2 Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools).

“We needed to face adversity,” he said. “They are the best team we’ve played so far. Our kids had to come back together. When you battle together like that, it brings you closer together. It showed we’re not invincible. We had to grind it out.”

Faith will use the next two weeks to prepare for Austin Veritas. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls. The Flames are on a bye Oct. 8.

The Bears (4-2, 1-1) kept the game close with two interceptions as well as a fumble return for a touchdown. San Marcos Academy recovered another fumble on an onside kick when the ball hit a Flame in the chest and bounced on the turf. On offense, the Bears suffered only one turnover on an interception.

“We had four turnovers they turned into scores,” Shipley said. “We had a long touchdown called back. You take away the turnovers and stupid penalties, it’s a different score.”

The Flames led 30-16 at the half, but the Bears tied the contest 30-30 going into the final quarter.

“This team could run and throw thanks to their quarterback (junior Mitchell Howard),” Shipley said. “They caught two big touchdowns on us. We were in position, we just didn’t go up and make the plays. And then on fourth down, San Marcos threw the ball in the end zone, and we got called for pass interference. But our defense did a lot better (than in previous weeks).”

Once Faith took the lead in the fourth quarter, the Flames went about running out the clock by taking their time in between plays and using their muscle to keep the Bears off balance.

“They did a good job containing us on big plays,” Shipley said. “They had a good game plan. We’d been averaging close to 70 points until this game. We didn’t have so-called explosive plays. In the fourth quarter, we were getting 5- to 10-yard plays at a time running the clock.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com