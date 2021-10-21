Controlled burns clearing Thunder Rock land
Permitted land clearing is underway on the Thunder Rock development in Marble Falls. Controlled burns have been set to clear brush on the 1,073-acre site at the corner of U.S. 281 and Texas 71, across from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls.
Thunder Rock held an official groundbreaking Sept. 21. Plans include more than 1,900 homes, 500 multi-family units, a sports complex, and 75,000 square feet of commercial space.
The city of Marble Falls will eventually own the sports complex that will hld four baseball fields, four full-size soccer fields, two multi-purpose areas, and a concession and restroom building.
The development is a project of the Centurion American Development Group.