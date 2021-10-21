Controlled burns clearing Thunder Rock land

The smoke you see at the northwest corner of U.S. 281 and Texas 71 is a controlled burn, allowed now that county- and city-wide burn bans have been lifted. Staff photo by Alecia Ormsby

Permitted land clearing is underway on the Thunder Rock development in Marble Falls. Controlled burns have been set to clear brush on the 1,073-acre site at the corner of U.S. 281 and Texas 71, across from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls.

Thunder Rock held an official groundbreaking Sept. 21. Plans include more than 1,900 homes, 500 multi-family units, a sports complex, and 75,000 square feet of commercial space.

The city of Marble Falls will eventually own the sports complex that will hld four baseball fields, four full-size soccer fields, two multi-purpose areas, and a concession and restroom building.

The development is a project of the Centurion American Development Group.

