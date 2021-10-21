Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Benefit concert Nov. 13 for Kingsland resident battling cancer

3 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Michael Scott and Justin Teal of Just-a-Mic

Michael Scott and Justin Teal of Just-a-Mic will be performing in a concert benefiting David Root at Wakepoint LBJ in November. Courtesy photo

A Benefit Concert Honoring David Root is 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Wakepoint LBJ, 14757 RR 1431 West in Kingsland. Root is a Kingsland resident, who was diagnosed with metastasized melanoma lung cancer. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy. 

All proceeds will be given to the Root family to pay for his medical treatments.

The event features performances by Michael Scott and Justin Till of Just-a-Mic with special guest appearances by Mark Lafon and Ben Thompson. The Patriot Guard also will perform.

Tickets are $10 each and donations are being accepted.

The benefit also includes a poker run by the Llano Chapter of Gypsy MC from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., a washer tournament, and raffle prizes. 

The concert is in conjunction with Wakepoint LBJ, the Llano Chapter of Gypsy MC, HomeSmart, and the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office’s Arhen’s Ranch.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Sponsors needed for CASA golf tournament Oct. 30

6 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

Dispose of old, unused prescriptions at MFPD event Oct. 23

1 day ago | Daniel Clifton

Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram digs up big donation for second structure

1 day ago | Jennifer Fierro
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

13 − nine =