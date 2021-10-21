Benefit concert Nov. 13 for Kingsland resident battling cancer

Michael Scott and Justin Teal of Just-a-Mic will be performing in a concert benefiting David Root at Wakepoint LBJ in November. Courtesy photo

A Benefit Concert Honoring David Root is 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Wakepoint LBJ, 14757 RR 1431 West in Kingsland. Root is a Kingsland resident, who was diagnosed with metastasized melanoma lung cancer. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

All proceeds will be given to the Root family to pay for his medical treatments.

The event features performances by Michael Scott and Justin Till of Just-a-Mic with special guest appearances by Mark Lafon and Ben Thompson. The Patriot Guard also will perform.

Tickets are $10 each and donations are being accepted.

The benefit also includes a poker run by the Llano Chapter of Gypsy MC from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., a washer tournament, and raffle prizes.

The concert is in conjunction with Wakepoint LBJ, the Llano Chapter of Gypsy MC, HomeSmart, and the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office’s Arhen’s Ranch.

