Sponsors needed for CASA golf tournament Oct. 30

CASA of the Highland Lakes Area Board of Directors Vice President Travis Dean with his son, Charlie, acting as caddie at a past golf tournament for the nonprofit. This year's event is Oct. 30 at Delaware Springs Municipal Golf Course in Burnet. Courtesy photo

Tee-box sponsors are needed for the Dave Hartig CASA Classic to be played at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Delaware Springs Municipal Golf Course, 600 Delaware Springs Blvd. in Burnet.

The event has enough golfers, but CASA of the Highland Lakes Area Executive Director Brittany Grubbs said the nonprofit is seeking businesses for tee-box signs.

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, trains volunteers to help guide children removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect through the court system. The Highland Lakes group is located at 1719 Ridgeview in Kingsland.

Tee-box sponsorships are $250 each.

“You send us your logo and your name, and we’ll have your business name on the tee box,” Grubbs said.

The good news is the 18-hole tournament has reached its maximum of 136 golfers.

Non-golfers wanting to help raise money can buy raffle tickets for $5 each or $20 for five on the day of the event.

CASA has long held golf tournaments to raise money, but this year’s event was renamed to honor one of their own.

“Dave was one of our CASA advocates who passed away in the summer,” Grubbs said. “He and his wife, Kay, advocated for 40 kids. So we’re real excited to be able to (honor them this way).”

Call CASA at 325-388-3440 for more information.

