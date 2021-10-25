No ‘scare-city’ of Halloween fun

Highland Lakes communities gear up for a Halloween weekend of tricks, treats, and more. Here’s a list of area events, including costume contests, trunk-or-treats, and haunted houses.

MARBLE FALLS

Marble Falls Senior Activity Center Halloween Party

11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29

Marble Falls Senior Activity Center

618 Avenue L

This free event begins with a drum line performance by a musical group from the Granite Mesa Health Center followed by a costume contest and luncheon.

For more information, call the center at 830-693-5611.

Movie in the Park: ‘Hocus Pocus’

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29

Johnson Park

230 Avenue J

Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and their favorite Halloween candy to snack on during a showing of “Hocus Pocus” in the park. Admission is free. The movie is hosted by the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department.

Visit the event Facebook page for more information.

Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department Haunted House

6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Volunteer Fire Department station

606 Avenue U

Join the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department for a night of fright at its fifth annual Haunted House. Admission is free for this family-friendly event. The intensity of each scare will be adjusted based on the age and comfort of each visitor.

For more information, visit the Haunted House Facebook page.

Fall Fest at Life Marble Falls

4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Life Marble Falls church

1901 Mormon Mill Road

Join the congregation at Life Marble Falls for free and family-friendly fall activities, including a trunk-or-treat, live music, and holiday-themed games.

Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Check out the Fall Fest Facebook page for more information.

Halloween at Ms. Lollipop on Main

2-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Ms. Lollipop’s Parties, Fun & Gifts

208 Main St.

Drop by Ms. Lollipop’s in costume for Halloween fun. Trick-or-treaters will receive goodies and a free mini-scoop of pumpkin-flavored ice cream.

The candy shop is also hosting an online costume contest.

For more information, visit the Halloween at Ms. Lollipop on Main Facebook page.

Fall-O-ween Fest and Trunk-or-Treat

4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls

1101 Bluebonnet Drive

The church hosts a family-friendly event with games, a bounce house, a cider bar, trunk-or-treating, and a free dinner.

Halloween in the Park

5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Lakeside Park

306 Buena Vista Drive

The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department hosts Halloween in the Park at Lakeside Park. Admission is free for this all-ages event that includes trick-or-treating and vendors.

To be a vendor, contact Daulton Mobley at dmobley@marblefallstx.gov or 830-798-6267.

BERTRAM

Halloween on Vaughan Street

5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Downtown Bertram

Kids of all ages are invited to trick-or-treat along Vaughan Street, which will be closed to vehicles to ensure a safe event. A costume contest begins at 7 p.m. for those wishing to participate.

The event is free, but don’t dawdle! Candy is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

BURNET

Trunk-or-Treat at Burnet Dairy Queen

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Dairy Queen parking lot

502 S. Water St.

This Halloween, Burnet Dairy Queen staff are hosting their first trunk-or-treat. Employees will gather in the Dairy Queen parking lot to hand out candy to those in costume. Candy is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is free and open to the community. Anyone interested in setting up their own trunk-or-treat station should call the restaurant at 512-756-2161.

Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat

5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

First United Methodist Church of Burnet

301 E. Graves St.

Gather for candy, festival games, and family fun. Live music begins at 5:30 p.m. The event also features a costume contest. Donations are welcome and benefit the Bluebonnet Country Preschool.

Costumes are encouraged, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

Trunk-or-Treat

5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Venture Church

624 CR 250

Free food and Halloween-themed games at the church. Costumes are encouraged. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

KINGSLAND

Kingsland Zombie Jail Break

7 p.m. to midnight Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 30-31

Kingsland Community Park

155 Lions Park Road

Take a guided tour through Kingsland Community Park, which will be transformed into a zombie jail this Halloween.

Tour admission is $5 per person.

The event is hosted by the Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce. Visit the chamber website for more information.

COTTONWOOD SHORES

Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department Trunk-or-Treat

6-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

VFD station

610 Birch Lane

Fill your Halloween candy sacks at this family-friendly event. Spooky activities will be set up inside the station. A haunted house for those wanting a good scare will be outside.

GRANITE SHOALS

City of Granite Shoals Trunk-or-Treat

Dia de los Muertos Festival

3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Quarry Park

2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

This is the second year the city has hosted a trunk-or-treat, which is free and family-friendly. Costumes are encouraged, although organizers suggest steering clear of gruesome outfits.

Those interested in setting up their own trunk-or-treat station during the event may contact Recreation Coordinator Angela Gallardo at recreation@graniteshoals.org. For more information, visit the city website.

The city is also hosting its first Dia De Los Muertos Festival from 4-8 p.m. in the park that same day. Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday celebrating the lives of loved ones who have died. Read more about the festival’s Day of the Dead La Calavera Catrina Pageant.

