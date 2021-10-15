Halloween Movie Night benefits Santa’s Helpers

“The Addams Family” movie isn’t a Christmas classic, but the Burnet County Santa’s Helpers group is hoping families are snapping their fingers all the way to the Oct. 23 outdoor screening in Burnet, which raises funds to purchase presents for area children.

The Halloween Movie Night takes place at Haley-Nelson Park, 1624 Buchanan Drive (Texas 29) in Burnet. The family-friendly event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is by donation. All proceeds will be used to buy Christmas gifts for children across Burnet County.

Toy donations will earn attendees a spot in the event costume contest, which begins at 7 p.m. A showing of “The Addams Family” (2019) film begins at 8 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Concessions will be available for purchase during the event.

Burnet County Santa’s Helpers volunteers raise money and donations to provide Christmas gifts for children who may not otherwise get one. The organization relies on community support.

For more information, visit the Burnet County Santa’s Helpers Facebook page.

