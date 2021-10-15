Day of the Dead pageant entries needed

Organizers of the Dia de los Muertos celebration in Granite Shoals are seeking entries for the Day of the Dead La Calavera Catrina Pageant, which is open to ages 6 to adults. Courtesy photo

Contestants are needed for the first Day of the Dead La Calavera Catrina Pageant, part of the city of Granite Shoals’ Dia de los Muertos Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30. The pageant is open to ages 6 years and older and is $10 per contestant. It starts at 5 p.m. at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

Those interested in participating can sign up in advance online.

“Catrina” refers to the skeleton-like makeup that symbolizes the bonds between the living and the dead. Contestants will don the makeup and formal wear influenced by Mexican culture.

According to the city’s media release, the pageant isn’t about beauty but rather costume creativity, cultural representation, and “overall flair.”

Contestants are judged on these criteria and can also get votes from the public on how well they interact with people. The more they are noticed, the better their shot at winning.

Contestants will introduce themselves at 5 p.m. to the crowd, who will then have two hours to vote for their favorite. A winner and two runners-up in two age divisions will be announced at 7 p.m., and cash prizes will be given. The age divisions are La Catrina Princesa (6-17 years old) and La Catrina Reina (18 years and older).

“The cash prizes will come from the entry fees, so the more people who enter, the higher the prize money will be,” Granite Shoals Recreation Coordinator Angela Jackson-Gallardo said.

The six winners and runners-up will be crowned after Mariachi Espuelas performs and then lead the Parade of Lanterns at 7:15 p.m.

Email Jackson-Gallardo at recreation@graniteshoals.org for more information.

jfierro@thepicayune.com