St. John the Evangelist Parish Festival Oct. 24

16 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

Join the congregation of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for its Parish Festival on Sunday, Oct. 24. The daylong event begins at 9 a.m. on church grounds, 105 RR 1431 in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

The St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Parish Festival on Sunday, Oct. 24, features a lineup of music, activities, and the chance for someone to take home a 2021 Jeep Cherokee.

The day-long event begins at 9 a.m. and takes place on parish grounds, 105 RR 1431 in Marble Falls.  

Raffle tickets for a chance at the Cherokee are on sale for $5 each or $20 for five. The grand prize winner of the vehicle will be announced at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the church office and will be sold during the festival. 

Throughout the day, people can enjoy live musical performances by artists such as Mariachi star Antonio Reyna, the Hill Country Blenders, and DJ Powermix. The family-friendly also will have a variety of children’s activities. 

Filipino, Mexican, and German dishes will be available for purchase during the event. 

For more information and to learn about upcoming parish events, call the church office at 830-693-5134 or visit the church website

Brigid Cooley

