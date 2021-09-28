Support Community Press

Celia Elizabeth Puryear, 78, of Spicewood passed away Sept. 26, 2021

15 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Celia Elizabeth Puryear, 78, of Spicewood passed away on September 26, 2021. She was born on November 25, 1942, to Irwen and Ina Lea Penny in Marble Falls. Celia was the second child but the eldest girl out of her three siblings: Tiger, Betty, and Brenda.

Celia was preceded in death by her parents and sisters.

She is survived by her son, Raymond Puryear and wife Annette; two grandchildren, Sheldon Puryear and wife Arden and Amanda Wise and husband Braxton; and two great-grandchildren, Preston Puryear and Addison Wise.

A graveside service is 1p.m. Wednesday, September 29, at Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca. Please visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook.

