Cheryl White-Sherman, 78, passed away Sept. 18, 2021

Cheryl White-Sherman passed away September 18, 2021. She was born in Decatur, Illinois, on March 6, 1943, to Dr. Lawrence E. Miller and Eva Durbin Miller. She was 78 years of age. She was a resident of Liberty Hill for the past year and for the prior 50 years lived in Burnet, Dripping Springs, and Austin, Texas. She passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends after battling COVID and subsequent complications.

Cheryl was one of five children and was known for her feisty attitude and generous heart. She was charismatic, unshakeable, and capable of making friends anywhere she went. Her presence was always known. She loved making handmade cards for people and for all occasions and was a member of the Eastern Star.

Mammaw, as she was called by many, never hesitated to make fun happen. Getting thrown out of ballgames for yelling at the ump, secret runs to Dairy Queen or Whataburger, and dancing in the kitchen are just small examples of the fun we shared! She will be missed by many.

Cheryl is survived by her children, Cindy Lynn Millard and husband Allan, James Ray White and wife Kristi, and Kyle Sherman and wife Tess; eight grandchildren, Desiree’ McCullough and spouse Adam, Brandon Zuehlke and spouse Kimberly, Nathan Millard Wisdom and spouse Brad, Savannah White, Madisson White, Braelynn White, Gabrielle Millard, and Shaelynn White; eight great-grandchildren, Adelyn Bauer, Maelyn Bauer, Matthew Zuehlke, Bailee Zuehlke, Daniel Zuehlke, Katelyn McCullough, Blakelyn McCullough, and Chase Zuehlke; and sister Eilleen Haney of Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Sherman; her parents, Dr. Lawrence and Eva Miller; sister Charlotte; and two brothers, Lawrence Miller and Dr. Clarence Miller.

Services will be at Beck Funeral Home Cedar Park at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Visitation is at 1 p.m.