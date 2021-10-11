Theresa Jo Simpson, 63, of Lake Buchanan passed away Oct. 9, 2021

Theresa Jo Simpson (Tha Reesa, not to be mistaken as Tur Reesa) of Lake Buchanan, after a long battle with metastatic lung cancer, at the age of 63, entered eternal life on the evening of Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.

Her legacy and spirit are carried on by her husband, Jimbo Simpson; daughters Kodi Sisk and Dalelynn Mccubbins and husband Allan; granddaughters, Raelynn and Megan Mccubbins; grandson, Ryker Tate; great-grandkids, Dior and Paisley; sister Toni Robinson; brother Kelly Haragan; and extended family and friends from all walks of her life.

It would be wrong to say that she lost her battle to cancer because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, she stayed strong. She did not complain nor did she seek sympathy. She was STRONG, just tough as nails, faithful, driven, found the silver lining in all the negatives of life, had one of the best work ethics you’ve ever seen. She was reliable, trustworthy, the best listener, had the absolute best laugh, and never gave up, even when life did everything it could to knock her down.

Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Theresa. There was not one day she thought of herself. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight. We are SO lucky to have had such an incredible woman in our lives that makes it hard to say, “See ya later.” They say “The good die young.” It must be true because she was the BEST of the BEST.

Theresa: Selfless, Care Giver, Truth Teller, Christ Follower, Best Friend, Best Story Teller, Problem Solver, Heaven Sent, Back Bone, Ray of Sunshine, Optimist, Advice Giver, Voice of Reason. Best wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend.

The world needs more people like Theresa.

Be Strong and Courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go. — Joshua 1:9

VIEWING

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from 5-7 p.m.

Hawthorne Funeral Home

307 E. Sandstone

Llano, TX 78643

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at 3 p.m.

Bluffton Cemetery

8685 Ranch Road 2241

Bluffton, TX 78607

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Immediately following graveside service

4120 Ranch Road 261

Buchanan Dam, TX 78609

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano, Texas. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.