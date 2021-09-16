Support Community Press

Mysteries at the museum: Falls on the Colorado seeks identifications in old photos

14 hours ago | Suzanne Freeman
The three women in this photograph, which appears to have been taken on the south side of the Colorado River from Marble Falls, are not identified. The Falls on the Colorado Museum is seeking help from anyone who can name the women along with other people in photos found in donated boxes. Courtesy photo

The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls needs help. A trove of old black and white photographs has been found and the people and places in them need to be identified. Most of the pictures are believed to have been taken in Marble Falls. They were found in boxes kept by the town’s unofficial historian, Madolyn Frazier, who died Jan. 7, 2012

“Madolyn was founder of the museum,” said Falls board chairwoman Robyn Richter. “She was Marble Falls’ self-appointed town historian.” 

She was also a bit of a hoarder, Richter said with affection. Her passion for keeping all things historic, especially related to her beloved Marble Falls schools, have mostly filled the official Madolyn Frazier room in the museum.

And she kept photos. Lots and lots of photos, many of which have been identified and are filed away in the archives or on display in the museum at 2001 Broadway in the old Granite School building. 

“She saved so much about old Marble Falls,” Richter continued. “We are still going through the things she left the museum.”

Anyone who thinks they might be able to identify people and places in the photos is asked to come by during open hours or to call the museum at 830-798-2157 to set up a time to come and peruse. 

“She cared about this community and preserving its history and was the most wonderful person,” Richter said. “She was gone too soon.” 

Falls on the Colorado Museum is located at 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls. Hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call 830-798-2157 for more information.

Suzanne Freeman

