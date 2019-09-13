Marble Falls alumni reunion to honor city’s unofficial historian, Madolyn Frasier

When you had a question about Marble Falls history, Madolyn Frasier had the answer. If she didn’t know it off the top of her head, she’d find it by digging through her vast collection of historical documents, photos, and memorabilia.

She was, as some said, the Marble Falls historian.

Frasier, a 1959 graduate of Marble Falls High School, lived for the community, both in the past and the present. On Saturday, September 14, the Marble Falls High School Alumni Homecoming Reunion will honor Frasier, who passed away in 2012.

The reunion is at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls. It starts at 10 a.m. with light snacks. A catered lunch will be served at noon for $15 per person. The event also features a silent auction with proceeds going toward a scholarship fund.

The annual all-class reunion gives Marble Falls graduates a chance to reconnect with old friends and make new ones. For some, it’s one of the few times they get to see former classmates.

This year’s reunion will recognize classes ending in “9.”

Frasier was a regular at the reunions. Even though many didn’t go to school with her, they came to know her during her years working at a local bank and then at the Blue Bonnet Cafe.

One of Frasier’s passions was history, especially relating to Marble Falls and the surrounding area. She co-authored “The Valley Between the Colorado and Pedernales,” a local history book that highlighted the smaller communities in that area.

Frasier was known for collecting just about every piece of history, whether a major event or not, and stashing it in her personal archives. Some of the area’s historical records only exist because of her efforts.

Her personal collection is now part of The Falls on the Colorado Museum, 2001 Broadway. It took volunteers about six years to sort through the thousands of newspaper articles, journals, photos, and artifacts Frasier left behind and that her family donated to the museum. Frasier’s collection joins those from other local families to tell the community’s history at the Marble Falls museum.

If you plan to attend the reunion on Saturday, call Sharon Lewis at 512-645-4034 for more information.

