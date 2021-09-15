Spaghetti dinner and theater improv night at Marble Falls High School

Marble Falls High School junior Maddie Way (left) and senior Ruth Faehnle will perform in the theater department’s improv night that includes a spaghetti dinner. Courtesy photo

A spaghetti dinner and improv night benefiting the Marble Falls High School theater department is 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in the high school commons room. Tickets are $10 at the door.

The commons room is inside the main entrance of Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive.

The money will go toward registration fees for the Texas Thespian Festival.

The school’s theater department is also known as the Dark Horse Theatre Company, said theater teacher Jon Clark.

“A lot of high school theater companies have their own logo or titles,” he said. “We’ve always gone by the Marble Falls High School theater department, but we wanted something that shows the grit our kids have. Dark horse is an underdog, and we are an underdog in high school theater in Texas. We wanted something that reflected our successes of the last few years.”

The improvisational performance is based on the TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

“(The students) facilitate and come up with the scenes on the spot,” Clark said. “They may even call up an (school) administrator or two. It’s very much on the spot. This is genuine improv. Our kids are really good at it.”

The dinner includes spaghetti, salad, ice cream, and drinks.

“As soon as people come in, we’ll start to serve them,” Clark said. “We think we can comfortably hold 300 people in our commons area.”

The Texas Thespian Festival is an annual educational conference that hosts more than 8,000 high school theater students from across Texas. Each year, at least 45 Marble Falls students go to the festival, where they attend workshops focused on acting, musical theater, dance, playwriting, improvisation, and technical theater. They also have the opportunity to compete in events in the hopes of being a national qualifier. In the past seven years, Marble Falls High School has sponsored 88 national-qualifying students with groups being named the top Duet Scene in the country at the International Thespian Festival in June 2018 and June 2021.

