Buckaroo Ball on Oct. 7 benefits Boys and Girls Club

17 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Log Country Cove in the Cedar Skies event center

The Buckaroo Ball, hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes, is Oct. 7 at Log Country Cove in the Cedar Skies event center, 614 Log Country Cove in Burnet. Photo from Cedar Skies Facebook page

Buckle up for the Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes’ annual Buckaroo Ball. This year, the fundraiser is 6-10 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Log Country Cove Cedar Skies event center, 614 Log Country Cove in Burnet. 

Money raised during the Buckaroo Ball covers costs associated with programs provided to children in Marble Falls, Llano, Kingsland, and Burnet. 

This year’s event features a live musical performance by The Western Playboys and a barbecue dinner from Werner’s Restaurant out of Shiner. A list of live auction and silent auction items available during the event can be found on the Buckaroo Ball webpage. The club is also selling luxury vacation packages to locations in the United States and abroad.

Tickets can be purchased online for $125 per person or $1,000 per table, which sits up to eight people. For more information or to become an event sponsor, email rddir@bgc-hl.com.  

DailyTrib.com

