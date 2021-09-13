Support Community Press

Tow Community Center spaghetti and bake sale fundraiser is Sept. 18

8 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro
Tow Community Center

A spaghetti supper and bake sale fundraiser is 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Tow Community Center, 135 CR 221 in Tow, to help pay existing debt. Courtesy photo

The Tow Community Center Association is holding a spaghetti supper and bake sale fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the center, 135 CR 221. 

Cost is by donation. 

“Come and eat,” said board Vice President Debbie Povec, who is also the Fundraiser and Event Committee chairwoman. 

The bake sale includes cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, brownies, and cookies. 

Money raised from the event will help pay existing debt, including for a new well pump that cost $1,600. 

Povec said a new board was recently elected and the fundraiser is an opportunity for residents to meet the members and catch up with old friends. 

Contact Povec at info.thetowcommunitycenter@gmail.com or 512-663-9521 for more information.

Jennifer Fierro

