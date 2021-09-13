Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Mark Samuel Wimberley, 68, of Llano passed away Sept. 7, 2021

10 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Mark Samuel Wimberley, 68, of Llano passed away Sept. 7, 2021

Mark Samuel Wimberley passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 68. He was born December 15, 1952, to Lee and Minnie Wimberley in Burnet, Texas. Mark was a member of Pittsburg Avenue Baptist Church.

Mark is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lajuana Greenwood Wimberley; sons, Sheldon Wimberley and wife Rachel and Greg Wimberley of Llano; brothers, Lee Wimberley of Austin and Roger Wimberley of Llano; sister, Mary Jo McCrohan of Llano; grandchildren, David Wimberley, Lauren Wimberley, Madison Wimberley, and Travis Wimberley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Melissa.

No services are planned at this time.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Joan Trammell Stinson, 81, of Marble Falls passed away Sept. 4, 2021

6 days ago | DailyTrib.com

Joe Seelig, 69, of Horseshoe Bay passed away Sept. 5, 2021

6 days ago | DailyTrib.com

Anna Louise Lewis, 70, of Kingsland died Aug. 25, 2021

2 weeks ago | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two × 1 =