Mark Samuel Wimberley, 68, of Llano passed away Sept. 7, 2021

Mark Samuel Wimberley passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 68. He was born December 15, 1952, to Lee and Minnie Wimberley in Burnet, Texas. Mark was a member of Pittsburg Avenue Baptist Church.

Mark is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lajuana Greenwood Wimberley; sons, Sheldon Wimberley and wife Rachel and Greg Wimberley of Llano; brothers, Lee Wimberley of Austin and Roger Wimberley of Llano; sister, Mary Jo McCrohan of Llano; grandchildren, David Wimberley, Lauren Wimberley, Madison Wimberley, and Travis Wimberley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Melissa.

No services are planned at this time.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.