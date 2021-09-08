Joan Trammell Stinson, 81, of Marble Falls passed away Sept. 4, 2021

Joan Trammell Stinson of Marble Falls, Texas, went home to be with Jesus on September 4, 2021, at the age of 81.

Joan was born on June 5, 1940, on her family’s farm outside of Cross Roads, Texas, where she attended Cross Roads Elementary and Athens High School and earned an associate degree from Henderson County Junior College (now Trinity Valley Community College). It was there she met the love of her life, Truman Carroll Stinson. They were married in Athens at Robinson Road Church of Christ on May 27, 1961. They started their married life in Colorado City before moving to Austin and later to Marble Falls, Texas, in 1976. She was a longtime, faithful member at Burnet Church of Christ on U.S. 281.

Joan was a woman of many gifts and talents. She was a hard worker. Growing up, she tended to the fields on her family’s farm and became an avid gardener all through adulthood. She was athletic and was particularly good at basketball. She started off competing against her brothers and later played for Athens High School.

During her college years she was a Cardette at Henderson County Junior College and one of her first jobs after marriage was candy striper at Malakoff Hospital.

After winning a prize in eighth grade for her portrait of Abraham Lincoln, she began to pursue and invest in that gift and art became a great passion of her adult life. She studied under great teachers like Dalhart Windberg and went overseas to Italy to study and paint. She was a member of the Highland Arts Guild in Marble Falls and served as its secretary for a year. Her artful talents also included being an excellent seamstress, and her daughters enjoyed many custom ensembles.

Ever the consummate hostess, she loved to serve others and give back to those in need. During her years living in Austin, Joan was the bookkeeper for many local doctors. She and Truman also owned Stinson’s Jewelry in Marble Falls for 13 years where she designed jewelry and let her grandchildren run around behind the counter. Her family was her treasure and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave her such joy.

Joan was preceded in death by her three brothers, Harold Alton Trammell Jr., Perry Luke Trammell, and Jerry Glenn Trammell; her brother-in-law, Alvin Turlington; and nephews Scott Trammell and Gary Turlington.

Joan is survived by her husband of 60 years, Truman Stinson; her three daughters, Shelia Stinson Busch and husband Billy, Sharla Stinson Browne and husband Wade, and Shana Stinson Browne and Clay Browne; seven grandchildren, Sheena Busch, Shaylee Busch Webb and husband Evan, Sheldon Busch and wife Claire, Micah Browne and Chase Browne, Morgan Browne and Ally Browne; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary Trammell Turlington of Cross Roads; and seven nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Marble Falls. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Becks Chapel Cemetery in Athens, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Becks Chapel Cemetery Association, 11953 CR 1113, Athens, TX 75751; the Highland Arts Guild; or Sunny Glen Children’s Home in San Benito, Texas.

