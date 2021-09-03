Texas Tech-Highland Lakes offering digital media-communication bachelor’s degree

Admissions Counselor Lance Pickle, Site Director Celia Merrill, and Academic Advisor Anne Arnecke of Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls. The campus is offering a full Bachelor of Arts in digital media and professional communication starting in the fall of 2021. Courtesy photo

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes in Marble Falls will offer its first full degree in communication starting this fall with a combination of online and in-person classes.

The Bachelor of Arts in digital media and professional communication is a new undergraduate degree program in the College of Media and Communication at Texas Tech University, according to a TTU media release. Students will learn about media processes and audiences and develop marketable skills for careers in media or with industries seeking communication professionals.

Interest in the new program seems to be high.

“We have students who are enrolling before we have even started any significant marketing of this degree,” said Lance Pickle, admissions counselor at Texas Tech-Highland Lakes. “Most of our students fall into the category of ‘non-traditional’ college students; that is, many of them are employed full time and have families to take care of. These students are great to work with because they are highly motivated to complete the course work and get their degree. The transfer scholarships Texas Tech offers also help them make their goals a reality.”

The degree offers “an excellent path for careers that are growing in demand,” TTU-Highland Lakes Academic Advisor Anne Arnecke said.

“Our students often have started a college degree and then stopped for one reason or another,” she said. “They are now completing a degree specifically to improve their job skills and prepare themselves for better jobs.”

The digital part of the degree program is key, Pickle said.

“Businesses in many industries are going through a transition from brick and mortar to digital, or at least some balance of both,” he said. “This transition will need trained professionals who can make this new business model work. We feel our digital media and professional communication degree equips our students to be these game changers and a valued asset to any organization.”

The hybrid format of virtual and in-person classes should make it easier for students to complete the degree program, TTU-Highland Lakes Site Director Dr. Celia Merrill said.

“For a majority of our students, the convenience of online learning without having to go to the main campus is essential to getting a degree,” she said, “but the learning community we create where they can meet with instructors and other students really strengthens their education.”

20-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

In 2022, Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes will celebrate its 20th year in Marble Falls. The campus is located at 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway, just south of the U.S. 281 bridge.

Merrill sees the regional campus as a great asset that isn’t well known.

“Our students receive the same Tier 1 degree as students at the main campus in Lubbock, but they’re able to remain here with their families and current jobs,” she said. “I’m very proud of what we bring to Marble Falls and the surrounding communities.”

For more information on the digital media and professional communication degree or other course offerings at TTU-Highland Lakes, visit its website or call admissions at 830-798-9548.

