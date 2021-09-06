All BCISD campuses closed Sept. 7-8

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is closing all campuses to students on Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 7-8, due to COVID-19.

“As you are aware, COVID-19 cases have continued to spike in Burnet County. In addition to low attendance rates at all campuses, we are experiencing a large number of staff absences” the district posted on its social media page and its website at about 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6. “These (staff) absences interfere with safe operations and student supervision as well as challenges for sick or quarantined students to keep pace with makeup work.”

The closures include the suspension of all extracurricular events and practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The district’s custodial staff will conduct deep cleanings on Tuesday and Wednesday at all campuses. Instructional staff who are able to be on campus will help with student makeup work plans.

District administration plans to ask the BCISD Board of Trustees to change the instructional calendar so Sept. 27 and Oct. 11 become student class days instead of staff development days to avoid making up two days during a holiday or summer break.

Staff who are on campus Tuesday and Wednesday will also work on plans to accommodate the change to the instructional calendar.

“We recognize the difficulty and hardship this creates for many families. Our hope is that by being intentional with these two days, we can make plans to reopen with adequate student supervision across all campuses,” district officials stated in the media release. “One action that would help us tremendously to plan in advance is for families to complete the COVID Self-Reporting Form as early as possible so that we have the information to act as proactively as we can.”

Visit the district’s COVID-19 information page for more information on BCISD’s plan during the pandemic or for additional resources, including campus and district case numbers.

